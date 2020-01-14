Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Reduced by Analyst

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.76 EPS.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GWPH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $117.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $95.71 and a one year high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 630.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,796,000 after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $45,611,850 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.