Unit Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Unit in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Unit’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

UNT stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Unit has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Unit by 30.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Unit by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Unit by 30.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unit by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Unit by 4,726.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

