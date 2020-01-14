Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exfo Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:EXF)

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Exfo in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Get Exfo alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE:EXF opened at C$5.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.32. The firm has a market cap of $313.85 million and a P/E ratio of 61.69. Exfo has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.