Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Align Technology, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

Shares of ALGN opened at $298.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64.

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $218,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 138,704.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,786,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,590,000 after purchasing an additional 300,590 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

