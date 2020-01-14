Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lowered by B. Riley

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RGLD. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $122.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

RGLD opened at $111.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. Royal Gold has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $45,477,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 353.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 272,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,230,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,024,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 99.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after buying an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $6,549,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

