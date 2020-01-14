Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS Lowered by Analyst (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.09 million.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. AltaCorp Capital cut ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

TSE OGI opened at C$2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $449.84 million and a PE ratio of -42.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a twelve month low of C$2.47 and a twelve month high of C$11.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.21.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

