Short Interest in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Declines By 21.6%

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldfield stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.91% of Goldfield worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

GV opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Goldfield has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

