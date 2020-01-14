SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,333,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $13,183,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

