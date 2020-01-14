Mandom Corporation Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mandom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mandom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of MDOMF opened at $24.26 on Monday. Mandom has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

