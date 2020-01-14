Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Boosted by Analyst

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $448,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,419 shares of company stock valued at $954,914. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 80.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $1,478,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

