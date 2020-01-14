Santos (ASX:STO) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.87

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$8.87 ($6.29) and last traded at A$8.82 ($6.26), with a volume of 1459261 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$8.82 ($6.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.53.

In other news, insider Kevin Gallagher 93,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd.

Santos Company Profile (ASX:STO)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

