Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $959.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,631,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,502,000 after acquiring an additional 219,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,552,000 after purchasing an additional 778,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,860 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,392,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 811,139 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627,337 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

