Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Decreased by William Blair

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EVO Payments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.96 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $110,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

