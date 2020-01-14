Svb Leerink Comments on Globus Medical Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMED. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:GMED opened at $52.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

