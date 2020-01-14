KB Home to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in KB Home by 510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

