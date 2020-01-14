Reece (ASX:REH) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.63

Reece Ltd (ASX:REH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$11.63 ($8.25) and last traded at A$11.56 ($8.20), with a volume of 138644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$11.58 ($8.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$10.98 and a 200 day moving average of A$10.45.

Reece Company Profile (ASX:REH)

Reece Limited engages in importing, wholesaling, distributing, marketing, and retailing plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides specialized services; and supplies plumbing and bathroom products to volume home builders and commercial developers, as well as specialized products and services for irrigation contractors, landscape designers, pool builders, and home owners.

