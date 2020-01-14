EML Payments (ASX:EML) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.28

EML Payments Ltd (ASX:EML) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$5.28 ($3.74) and last traded at A$5.15 ($3.65), with a volume of 2960904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.88 ($3.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 160.78.

In other EML Payments news, insider David Liddy 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards, and supplier payments. It also offers supplier enablement, payment execution, program management, and other services.

