Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.32

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCRRF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

