Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.00

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 52054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pershing Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is an open ended hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

