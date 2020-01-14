National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.52

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 7942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

