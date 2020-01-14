IOOF (ASX:IFL) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.35

Shares of IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$8.35 ($5.92) and last traded at A$8.28 ($5.87), with a volume of 1523532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$8.19 ($5.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22.

Get IOOF alerts:

In other IOOF news, insider Renato Mota 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th.

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IOOF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOOF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.