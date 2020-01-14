RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.04

Shares of RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$23.04 ($16.34) and last traded at A$22.99 ($16.30), with a volume of 364533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$22.78 ($16.16).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$19.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion and a PE ratio of 79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

