Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in December

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

GSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,121 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth about $10,742,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the third quarter worth about $75,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

