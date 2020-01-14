Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.76

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$19.76 ($14.01) and last traded at A$19.69 ($13.96), with a volume of 159745 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$19.35 ($13.72).

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of A$16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

In other news, insider Dean Howell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$16.84 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,205.00 ($59,719.86).

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

