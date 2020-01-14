Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Rises By 22.7%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 113,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $80,313.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 63,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $64,948.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 210,149 shares of company stock worth $178,677.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.