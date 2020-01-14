Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MKTX. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $368.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.75. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $206.79 and a 12 month high of $421.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,228,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,290,000 after buying an additional 42,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,794,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 91.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 144,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,870.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

