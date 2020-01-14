CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.54% of CKX Lands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CKX stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

