Short Interest in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Grows By 14.7%

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

