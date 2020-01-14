NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.57

Shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.57 and last traded at $106.39, with a volume of 58496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.42.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $30.21 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUKOY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NK Lukoil PAO by 16.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NK Lukoil PAO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

