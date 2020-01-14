Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARMP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

ARMP opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Lifted by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Lifted by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EVO Payments Inc Decreased by William Blair
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EVO Payments Inc Decreased by William Blair
Svb Leerink Comments on Globus Medical Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Svb Leerink Comments on Globus Medical Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
KB Home to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
KB Home to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Reece Sets New 1-Year High at $11.63
Reece Sets New 1-Year High at $11.63
EML Payments Sets New 52-Week High at $5.28
EML Payments Sets New 52-Week High at $5.28


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report