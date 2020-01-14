Short Interest in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Declines By 10.8%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 736,700 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 825,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 323,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

