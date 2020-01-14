Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.62

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$30.62 ($21.72) and last traded at A$30.56 ($21.67), with a volume of 769457 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$30.33 ($21.51).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is A$28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Sonic Healthcare news, insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$29.07 ($20.62) per share, with a total value of A$29,070.00 ($20,617.02).

About Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

