Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 107,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.