Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Co. Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $44.84 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

