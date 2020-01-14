Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $42.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,181.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 32,117 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

