Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issued By KeyCorp

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for SBA Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Shares of SBAC opened at $250.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day moving average is $241.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $168.35 and a 12-month high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

