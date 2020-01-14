China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) versus Regency Affiliates (NASDAQ:RAFI) Financial Analysis

Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Regency Affiliates and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Affiliates and China Automotive Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $496.16 million 0.20 $2.38 million $0.08 39.38

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Affiliates.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Affiliates and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A China Automotive Systems 1.14% 1.63% 0.75%

Risk and Volatility

Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Regency Affiliates on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, the People's Republic of China.

