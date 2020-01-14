Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Kaleyra (NASDAQ:KLR) Financial Analysis

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Kaleyra has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaleyra and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 2 0 3.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kaleyra currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.83%. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.53%. Given Kaleyra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.57% -15.21% 3.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaleyra and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.10 $4.24 million ($0.80) -4.48

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Kaleyra.

Summary

Kaleyra beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

