Critical Comparison: Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Infinite Group (NASDAQ:IMCI)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Group and Autoweb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoweb 0 1 1 0 2.50

Autoweb has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Autoweb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autoweb is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Autoweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group 0.82% -1.42% 8.24% Autoweb -14.50% -49.28% -26.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Autoweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Autoweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Infinite Group has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoweb has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infinite Group and Autoweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $6.37 million 0.25 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Autoweb $125.59 million 0.26 -$38.82 million ($1.10) -2.27

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autoweb.

Summary

Infinite Group beats Autoweb on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

