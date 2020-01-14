Financial Analysis: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (NASDAQ:TPAC)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -3.15, suggesting that its share price is 415% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Tellurian -677.62% -57.16% -36.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Tellurian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tellurian $10.29 million 161.71 -$125.75 million ($0.57) -12.05

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tellurian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Tellurian 1 3 5 0 2.44

Tellurian has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 79.52%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Summary

Tellurian beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

