ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) vs. Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Financial Comparison

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

This table compares ALJ Regional and Servicesource International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $355.00 million 0.14 -$15.98 million N/A N/A Servicesource International $238.34 million 0.73 -$24.89 million ($0.04) -46.25

ALJ Regional has higher revenue and earnings than Servicesource International.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Servicesource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -4.50% -17.41% -6.46% Servicesource International -6.25% -5.37% -3.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Servicesource International shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Servicesource International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Servicesource International has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ALJ Regional and Servicesource International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Servicesource International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Servicesource International has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Servicesource International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Servicesource International is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Summary

Servicesource International beats ALJ Regional on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users. The company also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, its technologies comprise customer success management, renewal and channel management, inside sales, and productivity tools. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.