Critical Comparison: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 24.51% 23.49% 5.05% City Office REIT -5.18% -2.66% -0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 1 1 0 1.75 City Office REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.08%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $494.68 million 3.00 $43.65 million $2.48 6.44 City Office REIT $129.48 million 5.69 $38.17 million $1.08 12.50

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats City Office REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 38 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 181 million shoppers annually. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

