Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $60.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Stephens started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

