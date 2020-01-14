Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $584.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

