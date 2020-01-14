TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.50%.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $820.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

