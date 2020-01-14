Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has set its Q4 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TSM stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.