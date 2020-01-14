Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has set its Q4 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

