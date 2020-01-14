Union Bankshares (AUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Union Bankshares to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

