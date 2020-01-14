Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:RLGT opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.56 million.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

