Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 699,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at $1,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.