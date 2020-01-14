Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.
NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 699,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at $1,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
