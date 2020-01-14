VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. VSE has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $388.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.33 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in VSE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in VSE by 4.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

